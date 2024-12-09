What Is A Motorcycle Kill Switch & What Happens If You Hit It While Riding?

From the first motorized bike built in 1885 to now, motorcycles have become a massive part of the transportation industry. According to Riders Share, there were over 600 million motorcycles registered around the world as of February 2023. By comparison, Riders Share said that there were 1.4 billion cars registered on the planet during the same period.

Despite the fact that motorcycles are one of the best-selling vehicles in the world today, there is an inherent risk to riding one. Even seasoned motorcycle riders can make common mistakes when it comes to crash prevention and protection. According to a 2023 report (PDF) from the European Commission, 94% of all fatalities involving motorcycle and moped crashes were the riders of the motorcycles and mopeds. Additionally, motorcyclists represented more than 380,000 deaths worldwide, according to a 2019 study posted on ResearchGate.

Due to the danger associated with driving a motorcycle, manufacturers needed to create fail-safes in order to provide their riders with extra protection. Thankfully, they were able to come up with the kill switch. And while this safety feature is intended to cut off a motorcycle engine's power, using a kill switch while riding a motorcycle in motion is ill-advised.

