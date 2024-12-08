What Does A 'Club Style' Harley-Davidson Mean?
Harley-Davidson has spent the last 120 years perfecting its craft, as evidenced by its extensive catalog of impressive motorcycles. The company boasts some of the most sought-after bikes in the industry, from limited edition Harley Davidson motorcycles only true fans know exist to the hardest Harleys to ride today. Among the many reasons folk gravitate to Harley bikes is because of how customizable they are. This customizability has allowed for several expansive builds, including the Club Style build, which has reigned supreme in many motorcycle clubs across the globe for decades.
The Club Style build has its roots dating back to the 1950s, when motorcycle clubs like the Hells Angels were sprouting up all over the U.S. For many club members, the optimal bike would be an all-rounder balancing performance and comfort. However, it wasn't until the 1980s, with the release of the 1982 FXR, that the modern Club Style bike truly saw the light of day.
The FXR offered an excellent canvas for modifications, giving rise to the official Club Style build, which focused on bikes that could be flexible for any environment. Let's explore what makes this build unique and how to turn your Harley into one.
What makes a Club Style build
A Club Style Harley-Davidson generally refers to a Harley that's been modified for optimal performance and comfort. These bikes can fit into several riding styles, from racing to simple cruising. Harleys that undergo this transformation tend to have better handling and are faster and more comfortable to ride for extended periods.
Most motorcycle enthusiasts prefer the Dyna and Softail frame types for their Club Style builds. Although the Dyna and Softail have their differences, both are famous for their great handling capabilities and rear suspension, which give them an edge in riding feel. Both bikes are also highly customizable, with their parts being easily sourced, making them ideal for almost any build. For the Club Style, riders can rework most parts of these bikes as they see fit, as long as the result ensures the motorcycle is comfortable enough to ride for longer hours while also performing better.
How to achieve a Club Style build
Club Style builds can be as meticulous as a rider wants, with crucial parts of the motorcycle, including the engine, receiving major overhauls. It all depends on your budget and how far you're willing to go with the transformation. If the budget allows it, consider replacing the ECU kit, air filter, braking system, and camshafts for improved performance. Getting a bigger bore and installing a turbo will also significantly boost the bike's overall power.
If you're working with a tighter budget, a selection of more affordable and simpler parts will still allow you to achieve a respectable Club Style look and feel without breaking the bank too much. To start, invest in a good windshield and fairings, which will help combat wind and rain impact on the body while riding. A 2-into-1 exhaust system will boost the bike's torque while adding extra horsepower, not to mention that aggressive sound that will turn heads as you ride by.
With the exhaust and fairings done, consider installing a step-up seat for lower back support, or a performance suspension for improved handling and a smoother riding feel. Replacing your hand and foot controls, like opting for high T-bar handlebars, can help achieve a stable and more comfortable riding experience. Lastly, install crash bars to protect the motorcycle in case of any accidents, some extra storage, and some personalized paint to match your preferred aesthetic.