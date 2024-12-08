What Does A 'Club Style' Harley-Davidson Mean?

Harley-Davidson has spent the last 120 years perfecting its craft, as evidenced by its extensive catalog of impressive motorcycles. The company boasts some of the most sought-after bikes in the industry, from limited edition Harley Davidson motorcycles only true fans know exist to the hardest Harleys to ride today. Among the many reasons folk gravitate to Harley bikes is because of how customizable they are. This customizability has allowed for several expansive builds, including the Club Style build, which has reigned supreme in many motorcycle clubs across the globe for decades.

The Club Style build has its roots dating back to the 1950s, when motorcycle clubs like the Hells Angels were sprouting up all over the U.S. For many club members, the optimal bike would be an all-rounder balancing performance and comfort. However, it wasn't until the 1980s, with the release of the 1982 FXR, that the modern Club Style bike truly saw the light of day.

The FXR offered an excellent canvas for modifications, giving rise to the official Club Style build, which focused on bikes that could be flexible for any environment. Let's explore what makes this build unique and how to turn your Harley into one.