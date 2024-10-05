Which Is The Hardest Harley-Davidson To Ride? Here's What Riders Say

Harley-Davidson is known for producing big, burly, powerful motorcycles — that are not exactly seen as easy-to-ride vehicles. In fact, a popular perception is that inexperienced riders would find many Harley-Davidson motorcycles quite difficult to handle due to their design, weight and size.

There is truth to that, but some Harley-Davidson models are undoubtedly harder to ride than others. With that in mind, we wanted to determine which Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders find the most challenging, and so we explored Harley-centered webzines, communities and forums across the web, coming to the conclusion that the top spot is reserved for one of the most iconic vehicles the company has ever produced. The famous Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

This motorcycle is sometimes credited with rejuvenating the Harley-Davidson brand in the early 1990s, when it was prominently featured in "Terminator 2." Plenty of different models have come out since then. They vary in size and performance, but are generally considered hard to ride by experts and enthusiasts alike.

