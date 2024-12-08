What Does The Red Honda Badge Mean?

Some Honda cars have a red Honda badge while others have the standard black, and car enthusiasts are wondering if there's a special meaning behind the red Honda badge. It makes sense to wonder, since car logos are created with purpose, and even added symbols have meaning behind them — for example, the "4" emblem found on the back of some Dodge cars, which signifies four-wheel drive. While the red Honda badge doesn't have a significant meaning, it does hark back at the brand's racing history.

The red used in the Honda logo is a color designed by Honda — it created its own color, "Honda Red," in 2001. This is because red plays a special role in Honda's story dating back to the 1960s, when Japanese law barred cars from being red, with worry that citizens would confuse them for emergency vehicles. Founder Soichiro Honda fought back against this regulation and eventually released Honda's first passenger car, the unique S500, in 1964 — and yes, in red. The brand's signature bright red color is now used to express Honda's quality and capabilities as well as Soichiro Honda's philosophies.

While Honda has created its own red, it actually doesn't use red on most of its logos. So why is it featured on its R-Type vehicles?

