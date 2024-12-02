The Secret Fix To Wi-Fi Outages You Probably Didn't Know Your AT&T Fiber Box Could Do

Internet outages can ruin your day. If you work online, then it can be catastrophic. Thankfully, though, there are a lot more backup options than there used to be. Most major smartphone plans have hotspot data available, so in a pinch, you can get back online pretty easily, but hotspots have their limitations and aren't ideal. Starlink has a satellite internet plan that it promotes as being a good backup ISP, as does T-Mobile with variations of its 5G cellular signal-based T-Mobile Home Internet service, but those subscriptions cost extra money that you might not want to spend unless you have a need for a real backup internet solution beyond a hotspot plan. Ideally, the best solution would be for companies like Verizon or AT&T that offer both hardwired broadband service and cellular service to integrate the wireless side into the wired side as a fallback.

Sure enough, that option is now in play. On December 2, 2024, AT&T announced that, starting the week of December 9, AT&T Fiber's latest gateway hardware will offer cellular fallback service in the event of an outage. Technically speaking, you need to have an eligible wireless plan, as well, but if you do, there's no extra charge or anything else that you need to subscribe to; it's just a feature that you need to activate. With that in mind, let's take a look at exactly what is needed to access the new backup service feature and how to set it up.