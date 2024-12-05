What Does It Mean When A Fighter Jet Rocks Its Wings?

Aircraft communicate with one another in multiple ways. Contacting another pilot via radio is the most straightforward choice, but what about when the radio is inoperable or inconsistent? That's when pilots use official visual indicators — including hand or head motions, flashing lights, or aircraft movement — to describe a variety of circumstances.

Imagine a situation where a fighter pilot wanders across another country's border without authorization. If no communication with air traffic control has transpired, such as a jet squawking 7700, a pair of fighter jets will likely be scrambled to investigate. This situation can be considered an emergency, as those on the ground are unsure of the intruding pilots' intentions. Therefore, it's not unheard of for intercepting fighter jets to go supersonic to catch up to the unidentified aircraft, and when these jets supercruise, the result is an ear-shattering sonic boom.

The U.S. military's intercept procedure usually involves two intercepting jets approaching the unidentified aircraft from the rear. One jet flanks the plane to see its pilot, and the other follows behind in a formation meant to communicate that it has been officially intercepted. At this point, the pilot of the offending craft should tilt or rock their jet's wings from side to side, showing they understand the situation. If it's nighttime, they should also blink their navigation lights.

