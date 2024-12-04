How To Unrestrict Someone On Facebook: A Step-By-Step Guide

One of the most awkward situations you can get into is adding someone on Facebook soon after meeting them, only for them to start constantly commenting on every post you share, liking every picture you upload and reaching out to you on Messenger all the time.

Advertisement

In such situations where you want to keep someone on your friends list but limit what they can see, restricting their account on Facebook and Messenger is often the best option. While restricted, they will remain on your friends list but will only be able to see posts you make public or tag them in. On Messenger, they will still be able to message and call you, but their messages won't appear in your inbox, your device won't buzz with notifications, and they won't be able to tell if you've seen a message they sent (if you have Activity Status enabled).

It's important to note that restricting and blocking someone on Facebook and Messenger are not the same. The latter is often extreme, and is only a good option if you want to cut someone off entirely. If that's not what you're trying to do, and you would rather avoid the drama that would come with blocking or unfriending someone, restricting them is the way to go. It's a lifesaver when you need some space or a temporary break during a rough patch.

Advertisement

The best part about restricting someone is that it is completely reversible. So, once things have improved and you're ready to reconnect, you can easily unrestrict someone on Facebook or Messenger with a few taps.