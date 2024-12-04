What Is The iPhone's 'Downtime' Feature, And When Should You Use It?

Given the amount of time we spend on our phones, it's almost fair to say that, in many ways, scrolling has become an unofficial national pastime. If you're like most people, you pick up your phone and start scrolling without giving it a second thought, and before you know it, you've spent a good chunk of time lost in an endless stream of updates, posts, and notifications. Most of us recognize that cutting back on our screen time would be a good thing; however, that's easier said than done. We take our phones with us just about everywhere we go, and it feels like they're constantly vying for our attention.

You may have implemented a few strategies to minimize how much you use your iPhone, only to find yourself falling back into the same old routine. After all, old habits die hard, and all those apps on our phones are designed to keep us glued to our screens. If you haven't had success breaking free from your phone, it's time to consider using your iPhone's Downtime feature to help you develop a healthier relationship with your phone. With Downtime, you can do things like only accept calls from certain contacts and limit app notifications, all of which can help you better manage your phone usage.