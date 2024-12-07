How To Clean A Telescope Mirror The Right Way

Before taking your telescope apart to pull the mirror, or mirrors, out, it's worth asking, do you really need to clean them? This is really only something to be done if your mirrors are so dirty that they're obstructing your view. If this is the case, it shouldn't take much to have them in pristine shape once again. All you need to gather are a working sink, liquid detergent, a couple of clean, dry microfiber towels — dollar store finds that could also save you money when working on your car — and distilled or demineralized water.

Advertisement

1. Clean your sink's interior so no debris ends up on the mirror once its placed within. Ensure the drain is left open.

2. Set down a dry towel in the sink and place the mirror face-up on top of it.

3. Rinse the mirror with room-temperature water until it's clear of dirt and dust.

4. Turn off the sink and douse the mirror in the water.

5. Stand the mirror on edge on the towel and let it air-dry. Repeat the process with the next dirty mirror, if there is one, or if you missed a spot or two.

Most often, this process is enough to have telescope mirrors in great shape, but there is a slightly heavier-duty cleaning process you can try for more stubborn cases.