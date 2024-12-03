What Engine Is In Rokon Motorcycles, And How Much HP Does It Have?

One of the biggest myths about motorcycles is that more speed equals more utility and fun factor. Well, Rokon's motorcycles have spent 66 years proving this notion wrong, and each of its current models is doing it all with the same Kohler engine, which pushes out only 7 horsepower. However, what a Rokon bike lacks in horsepower, it more than makes up in navigation and towing capabilities.

Rokon bikes, like the Trail-Breaker, are mighty, able to tow up to 2,000 pounds of cargo. Couple this with their capability to climb a 60% grade with ease, and it becomes clear why the Rokon name has been a staple in many off-road conversations for years. Each of the company's bikes is built for versatility and power, with a two-wheel-drive system that sees the bikes through any terrain. The models also come with front and rear storage racks and rear seats that allow for a passenger to tag along when you're exploring the outdoors. The company offers several bike accessories as well, including rescue trailers, sidecars, and ammo can sets, to name a few.

Currently, Rokon has seven motorcycle models, each unique and catering to various outdoor activities and operations such as hunting, search and rescue, or agriculture. The best known Rokon bike is probably the Trail-Breaker, counted among motorcycles that have powered the U.S. Military Special OPS for years. The bike has been around since 1960, finding a home with farmers, trail builders, and ranchers alongside the military. Other motorcycles under the Rokon umbrella include the Ranger-Dual Sport Edition, the Mototractor, the Fire-Ranger, the Rokon for Hunters, the Rokon for Preppers, and the Rokon Scout.

