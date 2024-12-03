5 Apple Watch Bands That Are Perfect For Small Wrists
Smart watches like the Apple Watch are meant to be the timepieces of the future; it's a convenient, portable technology that just about anyone and everyone can get some manner of usage out of, either simple or fancy. However, much like with a regular, non-smart watch, just about any usage you'd expect to get out of an Apple Watch is contingent on you actually being able to wear the thing. If you have a smaller wrist and the stock watch bands from Apple don't fit you properly, you won't even be able to keep it properly fastened, let alone use advanced features. It's one of the potential pitfalls that can come with a new Apple Watch purchase.
If the stock Apple Watch band doesn't fit your small wrist, then you've got two options: either carry the thing around in your pocket like some kind of futuristic pocket watch, or the much more sensible option of just getting an aftermarket band. Luckily, if you're looking for aftermarket bands that can fit smaller wrists, as well as the newest Apple Watches like the Apple Watch 10, there are plenty of options up for sale on Amazon.
For more information on how we selected these small wrist-compatible Apple Watch bands, scroll down to the bottom of the page for our methodology.
Keep it active with Amsky's sport bands
A good smart watch band shouldn't just keep the watch fastened to your wrist, it should be able to do so while you're active and sweaty. While an Apple Watch isn't singularly designed for fitness, it's got plenty of cool fitness features like a heart rate monitor, but they need to make steady, consistent contact with your skin to work properly. If you're looking for a sporty watch band that'll fit a smaller wrist, try one of Amsky's sporty bands.
The Amsky sport band can fit most models of Apple Watch, as well as wrists ranging from 5.1 inches to 7.1 inches for the smallest sizes of Apple Watch. These bands are made of lightweight, waterproof silicone, perfect for staying fastened while you sweat it out on the track. The built-in double buckle ensures that the loop won't come undone easily when subjected to consistent force, and the large number of color options can easily coordinate with any Apple Watch color or outfit.
You can get a bulk pack of six Amsky sport bands on Amazon for $11.85. These bands have amassed an Amazon user rating of 4.7 out of 5, with users praising their high-quality, comfortable fit and varied colors. One user especially liked how easy the silicone material is to clean, as they regularly work with food and can occasionally get stains.
Lerobo's watch band is made of skin-friendly nylon
If you're not using your Apple Watch for sporty purposes, then your best course of action is to ensure that wearing it for extended periods is nice and comfortable. The default band is comfortable enough, but if it's too loose, it's going to be flapping all over the place whenever you move your hands or arms. If you're looking for a good midpoint between comfort and security, then Lerobo's watch band is a quality choice.
This watch band is composed of soft, light, and comfortable nylon. It'll hold strong to your wrist without irritating your skin, making it perfect for all-day usage. Since it's made of nylon, it's also nice and stretchy, which gives it a much wider range of fitting. If you attach it to an older 38mm Apple Watch, you can securely fasten it to a wrist with a circumference as small as 4.5 inches. The single stainless-steel loop allows you to tailor the fit as necessary while giving the band a little stylish accessory. It also clips onto an Apple Watch in the same way as the stock band, so you don't need to worry about it slipping out.
The Lerobo Apple Watch band is available on Amazon for $8.99, where it holds a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Users enjoy how comfortable the band is to wear, as well as how easy it is to put on and take off. Users also like the number of available colors, as well as the stylish weave design.
Sicciden's band is slim and stretchy
As the old saying goes, less is more. While you could get a wider range of fits from larger, thicker watch bands, those kinds of bands might not go great with whatever outfit you're trying to coordinate. If you want a watch band that can still comfortably fit a small wrist, but does so with a smaller, more chic profile, then Sicciden might be your band of choice.
The Sicciden Apple Watch band has a pleasantly slim profile while still fitting cleanly to most types and sizes of Apple Watch. The band is made of stretchy nylon and can fit wrists as small as 5.3 inches around. What's especially cool about this band is the stainless steel adapters on both ends. These adapters will clip on firmly to the Apple Watch, holding tight without any extraneous effort or tools necessary. Both the band itself and its stainless steel loop buckle are available in 36 different color combinations, so you'll almost definitely be able to put your perfect look together.
The Sicciden Apple Watch band is available on Amazon for $10.99. Users of this band have given it a cumulative 4.5 out of 5 rating, praising its comfortable, slim fit. One user said that the fit was so perfect, they almost forgot they had it on.
Oxwallen's band is made of tough braided polyester
Let's say you're using your Apple Watch less as a sporty tool or fashion accessory, and more just for day-to-day operations. Even if you're not doing anything particularly strenuous with it, you never know what your watch might be subjected to on a regular basis, especially if you work regularly with your hands. For this scenario, you want a watch band that's both comfortable and resilient, something that you can wear for days on end. The Oxwallen Apple Watch band might just be that band.
The Oxwallen band is a thick and sporty strap designed for comfort and function, with a light and breathable body that won't bother you throughout the day. The body is made up of polyester, with the smallest size available able to fit a wrist as small as 4.5 inches around. The band is made up of tough braided polyester material, which makes it naturally resilient against regular wear and tear as well as water. If it does happen to get wet, it will dry very quickly.
You can get the Oxwallen Apple Watch band on Amazon for $9.99, where it's earned a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Users have praised the band for how comfortable it is to wear and how easy it is to clean and maintain. One user noted that, even after it accidentally got snagged on some screws while they were working, it was no worse for wear.
Ini's band is made of tough, yet comfortable leather
If ever there were an archetypal style choice for watches, smart or otherwise, it'd be a leather strap. There's a certain grace and elegance that comes with a nice leather strap, after all, but leather isn't exactly the most pliable of materials. There's no guarantee a mass-produced leather strap would fit a smaller wrist, after all. However, Ini has done its best to provide exactly that for Apple Watches.
Ini's Apple Watch band is made of pleasantly thick and grainy leather — it's soft and comfortable to the touch, yet firm and resilient in the face of wear and tear. It's generously sized, able to fit wrists as small as 6 inches around. However, this watch band has a secret weapon that gives it a little extra flexibility: rather than a traditional clasp, the band is fastened via a pair of neodymium magnets in both ends. As long as the ends connect, the magnets will hold them in place, which gives you some extra wiggle room for fitting.
The Ini leather watch band is available on Amazon for $17.99. Users have given it a cumulative 4.2 out of 5 rating, enjoying the smoothness and softness of the leather material, as well as the surprising efficacy of the neodymium magnets.
Customers throw their hands up for these bands
When you're looking for well-fitting watch bands, the best source of feedback is those who have worn them. This is why, for the preceding watch band selections, we stuck to products available on Amazon with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars based on at least 5,000 user ratings. To properly fit the needs of the small-wristed, we also made sure to only pick bands with a lower limit of 6 inches or less in circumference.