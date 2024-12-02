What Tools Come In The DeWalt X McLaren Line & Where Can You Buy Them?
DeWalt is a recognized name in the tool game with a sizable customer base behind it, and it's not hard to figure out why it ranks among the best of the major power tool brands. The company has been around for a full century and has consistently delivered high-quality tools. In fact, some would go as far as to say that some affordable DeWalt tools should have a place in every homeowner's toolbox. With this level of support behind it, DeWalt has collaborated with one of the premier names in Formula 1 racing, McLaren, to produce a special line of tools.
Yes, there's a special set of DeWalt tools out there that feature the McLaren name, and while it's not the most varied set, it's got some decent pieces to it. It includes an 18-volt XR brushless hammer drill driver, an 18-volt XR brushless impact driver, and a kit featuring both of the aforementioned tools. Additionally, there's a DeWalt-McLaren TSTAK storage tower and a premium storage backpack for mechanic work on-the-go. All of these products come in a sleek black and silver color scheme with hints of that signature DeWalt yellow.
Unfortunately, at this stage in the game, it's not easy to get ahold of these DeWalt-McLaren pieces, which was intentional from the beginning.
DeWalt-McLaren products aren't easy to come by
DeWalt and McLaren first entered into a working relationship in 2022, but once released the tools were quite difficult to get ahold of. In addition to the tools being released in limited quantities, they didn't hit North America. The collaboration was confined to Europe, making it challenging for those in the United States, Canada, and neighboring countries to get them.
If you really want a DeWalt-McLaren product but you're located in North America, sites like eBay are your best bet. However, you will probably have to pay a pretty penny, assuming you can find exactly what you want. There are currently only a handful of listings on the online auction marketplace, with the drills, drivers, and storage containers costing hundreds of dollars. That's not even accounting for the substantial shipping costs you'll have to contend with on top, which are unavoidable.
With all of that in mind, are the DeWalt-McLaren tools worth tracking down?
Are DeWalt-McLaren tools worth getting?
Whether or not you should seek out DeWalt-McLaren collaboration products is a matter of one's tool needs, financial situation, and desire to acquire such hard-to-find equipment. As mentioned, they're limited edition and rather pricey, leaving you at the mercy of the aftermarket if you want to add them to your toolbox. In terms of what these tools are capable of, you don't get much more than the added McLaren name. For instance, comparing the collaboration's 18-volt XR hammer drill to the 20-volt MAX XR hammer drill, the non-McLaren model also has two speed options, the same RPM, and an overall higher battery voltage. It may have a lower power output at 300 watts compared to 500, but at $179 through Home Depot, it's far more cost-effective.
At the same time, that's not to say that there's absolutely no reason at all to try getting DeWalt's McLaren collection. Given their limited release and geographic limitations, owning all or some of these tools will be an intriguing proposition for some. So, if you have the funds to do it and are an avid DeWalt or general tool collector, then why not try to own some pretty rare, collector-oriented pieces? This is especially true if you like Formula 1, the best Formula 1 drivers of all time, or are a supporter of the McLaren team in particular.