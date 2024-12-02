What Tools Come In The DeWalt X McLaren Line & Where Can You Buy Them?

DeWalt is a recognized name in the tool game with a sizable customer base behind it, and it's not hard to figure out why it ranks among the best of the major power tool brands. The company has been around for a full century and has consistently delivered high-quality tools. In fact, some would go as far as to say that some affordable DeWalt tools should have a place in every homeowner's toolbox. With this level of support behind it, DeWalt has collaborated with one of the premier names in Formula 1 racing, McLaren, to produce a special line of tools.

Yes, there's a special set of DeWalt tools out there that feature the McLaren name, and while it's not the most varied set, it's got some decent pieces to it. It includes an 18-volt XR brushless hammer drill driver, an 18-volt XR brushless impact driver, and a kit featuring both of the aforementioned tools. Additionally, there's a DeWalt-McLaren TSTAK storage tower and a premium storage backpack for mechanic work on-the-go. All of these products come in a sleek black and silver color scheme with hints of that signature DeWalt yellow.

Unfortunately, at this stage in the game, it's not easy to get ahold of these DeWalt-McLaren pieces, which was intentional from the beginning.