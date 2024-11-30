What Happened To The Woof Pet Rescue App From Shark Tank Season 14?

If you're a pet parent, then you know the perils of not making it home on time to feed or care for the animals that rely on you. The guilt is insurmountable when you get stuck at work for an extra hour or traffic impedes you. So imagine if you were in a scenario where you couldn't get home at all, such as a medical emergency that lands you in the hospital for days. Who would be there to ensure your furry family is fed? That was the very thought Arsy Khodabandelou had when he was almost in a car accident, and that's why he developed Woof.

The former senior manager at NBCUniversal Media came onto the "Shark Tank" stage hoping that the thought of starving puppies and kitties would tug at the heartstrings. Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec may have taken a minute to understand the concept behind Woof the pet safety app, but the dots did eventually connect as Khodabandelou shared his personal experience as a New York resident with a trio of dogs relying on him.

Despite the potentially life-saving properties of his app and Khodabandelou desperately trying to get the sharks to see the value that any concerned pet parent might see, Woof faced a number of critiques in the tank. It didn't take long into the pitch for the sharks to go on the attack, albeit quite respectfully.

