3 New iOS 18 Features Every iPhone User Should Know About

Apple hopes to inject new life into the Siri experience with iOS 18. To that end, the company has upgraded the underlying language understanding, updated the local knowledge bank of the virtual assistant, and has even overhauled the visual interaction interface. However, Siri is still a virtual assistant at heart, and that means it still can't accomplish what chatbots like Gemini or ChatGPT can pull off. At least not on its own.

That's where Apple's partnership with OpenAI comes into the picture. The result of that collaboration is integration with ChatGPT, and an opt-in system that seamlessly offloads queries from Siri to ChatGPT if the former can't answer them. "Apple users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly," assures OpenAI.

Thanks to the knowledge bank that has been baked at the heart of ChatGPT in the form of training data, coupled with its natural language and internet trawling capabilities, Siri will let OpenAI's chatbot handle queries without any technical hoops involved.

The biggest draw here is that users don't have to jump between apps, or even have to launch any app, for that matter. All they have to do is invoke Siri via text or voice, and get the answer they seek neatly curated in a window at the top of the screen, in a conversational style.

