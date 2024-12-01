Is The 2026 Ford Falcon Real?

In 1959, a new breed of Ford launched with an aim toward affordability and fuel efficiency — the Falcon. The first Ford Falcon, at just over 181 inches long, was compact, a stark contrast to heavy, chrome-infused road giants like the Lincoln Continental, which reached 229 inches in length. In fact, the Ford Falcon played a major role in the rise of the Mustang – further proof of its influence.

While the Falcon ended its U.S. run in 1970, it still has a loyal and devoted group of enthusiasts, such as the Falcon Club of America. Nostalgia can have a powerful hold within the automotive community, not just because of the car itself, but because of the memories it rekindles. For many, the classic Falcon connects them to their past in a tactile way.

So when news surfaced that Ford was resurrecting and reimagining the '60s icon in 2026, it got people talking. Unfortunately, these claims of a new Ford Falcon are false, and the proof is found in the images showcasing telltale signs of being created by artificial intelligence. First, the videos of this supposed new Falcon don't originating from, or even refer to, an official source. Secondly, while claiming to have "First Look!" images and video clips of the car, a closer inspection reveals the deception at work.

