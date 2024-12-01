Is The 2026 Ford Falcon Real?
In 1959, a new breed of Ford launched with an aim toward affordability and fuel efficiency — the Falcon. The first Ford Falcon, at just over 181 inches long, was compact, a stark contrast to heavy, chrome-infused road giants like the Lincoln Continental, which reached 229 inches in length. In fact, the Ford Falcon played a major role in the rise of the Mustang – further proof of its influence.
While the Falcon ended its U.S. run in 1970, it still has a loyal and devoted group of enthusiasts, such as the Falcon Club of America. Nostalgia can have a powerful hold within the automotive community, not just because of the car itself, but because of the memories it rekindles. For many, the classic Falcon connects them to their past in a tactile way.
So when news surfaced that Ford was resurrecting and reimagining the '60s icon in 2026, it got people talking. Unfortunately, these claims of a new Ford Falcon are false, and the proof is found in the images showcasing telltale signs of being created by artificial intelligence. First, the videos of this supposed new Falcon don't originating from, or even refer to, an official source. Secondly, while claiming to have "First Look!" images and video clips of the car, a closer inspection reveals the deception at work.
Where did the new Ford Falcon news come from?
You can't blame Ford Falcon enthusiasts for wanting to believe the classic is returning, even if deep down, they might feel something is off. But when automakers are getting ready to launch a new model, there are typically announcements that at first are vague, but do the job of getting people hyped. Then, as time progresses, more information is released by the manufacturer in the form of news releases.
Take for example, the Dodge Daytona, initially featured as a concept in a 2022 announcement from Stellantis (parent company of Dodge), alluding to a change in direction toward electric powertrains. Then, videos starting appearing on the official Dodge YouTube channel touting features and technology of the carmaker's new Daytona. Later, Stellantis officially announced the pricing for its Daytona models, and the ability to pre-order.
So why wouldn't Ford be following a similar pathway if the revived Falcon was real? Wouldn't something official have been released by now confirming that it's Falcon is returning? The truth is, when you look up where the news is coming from regarding the 2026 Ford Falcon, you'll only find various social-media channels with no sources credited in the description.
The images and clips are fake, but how can you tell?
Love it or hate it, artificial intelligence doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. And unfortunately, AI-generated images are about to invade your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, among other places. AI images have been gaining popularity over the last few years, with one tech company, Generated Photos, boasting of over 2,686,238 AI-generated photos, and that was back in 2021, per Forbes. If this image technology can craft convincing images of people, as this year's Taylor Swift AI photos debacle demonstrated, then why not cars?
Fortunately, there are a few ways to spot these artificial images (at least for the time being). Take a look at the car's badge emblem, or where the model's name appears on its exterior. In the image above, focus on Ford's logo, and notice how it's distorted, both at the edges and in its lettering. And notice the name of the car below the Ford badge, where "Falcon" is misspelled as "Falon." This is because AI can't currently incorporate text or company logos convincingly into its images.
Some social-media platforms are trying to help, adding warnings to the content indicating it's not real, though they can be pretty subtle. For example, on YouTube, if you go to the description and click on the "...more" found on the lower right-hand side, then scroll to the bottom, you'll see a warning if the content is AI-created.