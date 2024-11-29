Why Doesn't Porsche Have An F1 Team?

Porsche hasn't been involved with Formula 1 since 1991, though there have been a lot of fast Porsches. But the car world caught wind back in 2021 of the iconic brand's plan to return to the sport in 2026. Then those hopes were dashed when Porsche failed to find a partner team, pivoting the company to focus on Formula E instead.

In 2021, Oliver Blume, CEO of the Volkswagen Group that owns Porsche, announced that the brand was looking into Formula 1 but hadn't yet decided. Volkswagen was looking to include Audi as well, with Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche's vice president of motorsports, saying later that year that things were going in the right direction for an F1 return, according to India's Car And Bike.

This ended up falling through after Porsche tried to get a major stake in Red Bull's F1 team in return for an investment in it. In the summer of 2022, a leaked document revealed Porsche's plans to buy 50% of Red Bull Technology, the energy drink's F1 operation, with plans to join Formula 1 in 2026. Later that year, however, Porsche announced that the partnership talks had ended without an agreement, with Red Bull likely wanting more independence.

Porsche then proposed getting a stake in Aston Martin for an investment there, but the British car company instead partnered with Honda — which didn't ask for any share. Ultimately, Porsche was left without any partners and Formula 1 became out of reach.