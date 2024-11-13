Who Owns Porsche And Where Are The Cars Built?

Professor Ferdinand Porsche didn't set out to design and build cars. Initially, he was commissioned to craft engine parts and took his first order in 1930. It was actually Ferdinand's son, Ferry, who pushed the company into manufacturing their first car, the 356, in 1948. Considering Porsche will turn a century old in 2031, and is one of the most iconic automotive brands worldwide, you can imagine how special that first car must have been.

Today, Porsche is owned by the Volkswagen Group AG, which controls 75 percent of Porsche AG. However, Porsche SE owns the majority of shares for Volkswagen Group AG, and Porsche SE is run by the Porsche and Piëch families.

In terms of where these luxury sports cars are built, it depends on the model, with facilities in Germany, Slovakia, and Malaysia. The 911, 718 Cayman, 718 Boxster, and Taycan are manufactured in Zuffenhausen, Germany, while the Panamera and Macan are made in the Leipzig, Germany, plant that opened in 2000. (We actually got some time in the driver's seat with our 2024 Porsche Panamera Review and marveled at both the luxury and the price tag.) The Cayenne is made in two different locations: the model for everyone outside of Malaysia comes from Bratislava, Slovakia, while a separate Cayenne is constructed in Malaysia for the local market only.

