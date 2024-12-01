3 Legendary Kawasaki Motorcycles From The 1980s

Though the company's name is linked to air transportation, shipbuilding, robotics, and so much more, Kawasaki has largely become synonymous with its motorcycles. In 1962, Kawasaki joined forces with Meguro Manufacturing, and together created the first-ever Kawasaki motorcycle: the single-cylinder, two-stroke Kawasaki B8. Less than a year after the merger, Kawasaki took control of the company and formed the Kawasaki Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

Since then, Kawasaki has produced over 100 different motorcycles, with 42 different models currently available for purchase on the company's website. It's worth noting that Kawasaki's success didn't happen overnight: The company had to claw and scratch its way to success in motorcycle manufacturing. Kawasaki was able to accomplish this feat by making a name for itself in the 1980s with some of the most famous motorcycles the world has ever seen.

Bikes like the GPZ900R, the Vulcan 700/750, and the Ninja ZX-7R helped create a reputation for Kawasaki that has not been duplicated in the 60+ years that the brand has been manufacturing motorcycles.