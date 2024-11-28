How To Change The Background Color Of Google Docs

Google Docs is a powerful word-processing tool that is chock-full of game-changing features that you can use to elevate not just the quality of your writing, but the way you'll eventually present it as well. For instance, you can jazz up your document's appearance by using one of the many available templates. These come with predefined fonts, text formats, image layouts, and other design elements so you don't have to manually modify too many things individually. On a blank document, you can achieve similar text tweaks by accessing the Styles dropdown menu on the Google Docs toolbar and choosing the appropriate option, or manually choosing one of the listed fonts. You can also manually create columns through the Format menu or include images, tables, and others through the Insert menu.

You can also modify the background color of your Google Docs document to make certain sections of it stand out. Alternatively, you can also make changes to the entire page color as well if plain white is too drab for you or if you're trying to match your document to a logo or brand. Most of the methods outlined below can also be executed through the Google Docs mobile app, but note that modification options may be limited. For the best experience, try these steps out on a computer.