Is The Dodge Charger SRT Ghoul A Real Car?

The American public is clearly craving more muscle cars, as interest has spiked for the rumored Dodge Charger SRT Ghoul. The intrigue of this revived Charger revolves around the discussion of a 7.0-liter supercharged Hellephant V8 engine producing 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque. Is this hypothetical beast actually in the works at Dodge?

Unfortunately for Charger fans, no. The Ghoul started as an April Fools prank by CarBuzz that grew all the more believable as respected and usually serious news outlets started spreading the story. It was described as the final hoorah before Dodge's shift to an electric fleet, but the prank started to lose credibility once car enthusiasts took a closer look.

First, the Hellephant is a crate engine that would not pass emission standards for a production car. Second, it's plain old massive and would require a bit of a redesign to fit into and work with the Charger without major modifications.