How To Mirror Your iPhone To A PC (And Why You Might Want To)

Your iPhone's reasonably sized screen is sufficient for most tasks, but there are times when you might want to view its content on a larger display. For example, when giving a presentation in a professional setting, playing mobile games, or creating content, mirroring your iPhone to a Windows PC can provide a more comfortable and immersive experience. It's also great for sharing content with a larger group, such as during family gatherings. You can easily showcase photos, videos, or even your phone's screen in real time without everyone crowding around the small iPhone display.

While mirroring an Android phone to Windows is fairly straightforward, the process isn't as seamless with an iPhone. This is because Windows computers don't natively support AirPlay — Apple's proprietary wireless streaming protocol. As a result, to mirror your iPhone screen, you'll need to rely on third-party apps. Fortunately, this isn't a huge hurdle, and there are several easy-to-use options that don't require any cables, making it possible to enjoy wireless screen mirroring on your Windows PC.