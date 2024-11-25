What's The MPG For A 6.7 Cummins Engine? Here's What Drivers Say It Gets

Cummins has kept its headquarters in Indiana since the company's founding over a century ago, where it's brought in more than $34 billion in revenue. Much of those profits came from the sale of diesel engines for consumer and commercial use, including the 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six. The 6.7-liter Cummins has been around since 2007, and while owners and mechanics have reported some issues with the Exhaust Gas Recirculation and Diesel Particulate Filtration systems, the engine enjoys a solid reputation for performance and reliability.

Larger Cummins diesel engines are used in a variety of commercial semi-trucks from the likes of Freightliner and Peterbilt, while the 6.7-liter I6 is used in RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks and 4500 and 5500 series chassis cabs. Owners of 2023 RAM 2500s with the Cummins diesel have reported to Fuelly an average of 15.8 miles per gallon over more than 300,000 cumulative miles of driving, while the same engine in the 2024 RAM 3500 has provided just 13.9 miles per gallon, albeit with a considerably smaller data set of about 37,500 miles driven.