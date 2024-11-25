How Much HP Does A Kawasaki FR600V Have & How Many Hours Does The Warranty Cover?

Since Shozo Kawasaki founded a shipbuilding enterprise in 1878, the company that bears his surname has expanded to produce submarines, locomotives, airplanes, and automobiles. The company is probably known to most modern-day folks as a motorcycle manufacturer, and ranked third on our list of the world's best major motorcycle brands. Kawasaki's most iconic 1970s motorcycles include the unique Z1 and Z1-R, while the Ninja brought racetrack performance to street bikes in the 1980s, becoming one of the most famous motorcycles ever made.

Kawasaki doesn't just make high-horsepower engines for motorcycles, though. The company produces two-stroke diesel motors for marine and industrial use, and a line of four-stroke engines primarily used to power lawn mowers and small tractors. Among them is the FR600V, a 90-degree V-twin that produces 18 horsepower and 32.3 pound-feet of torque.

Like Kawasaki's other four-stroke engines, the FR600V is covered by a three-year warranty with no limit in terms of hours of use. This warranty applies to customers in North, South, and Central America; the Caribbean islands; Australia; New Zealand; and all territories belonging to the United States.