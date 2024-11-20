This Grinch Duck Is The Perfect Holiday Accessory For Jeep Owners

You might be familiar with a recent trend where good-natured Jeep enthusiasts conspicuously place rubber ducks on Jeeps that they find parked in their local streets and lots. This cute, if somewhat odd phenomenon, is affectionately referred to as "Duck, Duck, Jeep," or simply "Ducking."

It started a few years ago when Allison Parliament put one of these rubber ducks on a jeep with a handwritten note telling the owner, "Nice Jeep–Have a great day!" The man's reaction was so genuinely joyful that she posted a picture from the encounter on her Instagram and started the #DuckDuckJeep tag. This quickly became a trend as more and more Jeep lovers sought to spread the joy by replicating the experiment. Some have even begun keeping their collections of purchased and received ducks on the dash of their vehicle as a sort of trophy shelf of festive accessories. As the trend has continued to evolve, participants have begun to look past the traditional cheery yellow fowls for ever more creative rubber ducks to use.

With the holidays right around the corner, some of you might be interested in finding a duck that will make for a good way to capture the spirit of the season. One option that's sure to make other Jeep owners green with envy is the new Ginch rubber duck from Tubbz.