This Grinch Duck Is The Perfect Holiday Accessory For Jeep Owners
You might be familiar with a recent trend where good-natured Jeep enthusiasts conspicuously place rubber ducks on Jeeps that they find parked in their local streets and lots. This cute, if somewhat odd phenomenon, is affectionately referred to as "Duck, Duck, Jeep," or simply "Ducking."
It started a few years ago when Allison Parliament put one of these rubber ducks on a jeep with a handwritten note telling the owner, "Nice Jeep–Have a great day!" The man's reaction was so genuinely joyful that she posted a picture from the encounter on her Instagram and started the #DuckDuckJeep tag. This quickly became a trend as more and more Jeep lovers sought to spread the joy by replicating the experiment. Some have even begun keeping their collections of purchased and received ducks on the dash of their vehicle as a sort of trophy shelf of festive accessories. As the trend has continued to evolve, participants have begun to look past the traditional cheery yellow fowls for ever more creative rubber ducks to use.
With the holidays right around the corner, some of you might be interested in finding a duck that will make for a good way to capture the spirit of the season. One option that's sure to make other Jeep owners green with envy is the new Ginch rubber duck from Tubbz.
He's a mean one
Tubbz is a toy company that specializes in novelty rubber ducks. It produces themed bath toys from movies, television and video game franchises like "John Wick," "Godzilla," "Star Trek," "Mass Effect," and "Destiny." These are exceptionally detailed toys that are sold in collectable boxes. Think of them like the Pop Vinyl of rubber ducks, and you'll get the idea. Its latest release is the infamous present thief himself. The toy isn't just a rubber duck's body with the Grinch's face plastered on, though. Tubbz has taken great pains to more subtly integrate many of the ill-tempered holiday-hater's features onto a more duck-like visage.
This particular rendition of The Grinch is a pea-green rubber duck with black eyes, arched brows and a wicked grin arched across it's beak. It might be a bit more cuddly than a cactus and it's certainly more charming than an eel, but Tubbz has done an excellent job illustrating the Grinch's wicked expression on the duck's face. There are a few other details that make the duck Grinch-like as well. It has that same crest of fur that we see over the Grinch's chest and it share's the creature's unruly pompadour. So even without the identifying label on the box, there will be no doubt that this duck's heart is two sizes too small.
Where in Whoville to put The Grinch?
One of the aspects of Duck, Duck, Jeep that has allowed it to spread so quickly is that rubber ducks are usually quite cheap. You can get a pack of 50 regular rubber ducks on Amazon for just $8.99, allowing you to participate in the trend for just pennies per duck. The Tubbz ducks are significantly more detailed and higher quality, however, so it makes sense that they're a but pricier. One Grinch rubber duck toy alone costs $19.99, so it might not be the most fiscally practical option for decorating every Jeep in town.
That said, this little guy might make a great gift for a Jeep-owning friend or family member. There are a few rules that every Jeep owner needs to know about Ducking, like that you want to place the duck somewhere clearly visible to the vehicle's owner so they find it before driving off. With that in mind, leaving this little guy to roost on their hood of someone you care about is a fun way to spread the holiday cheer. Then again, you could also always take a page out of the original Grinch's playbook and keep the present for yourself, proudly displaying the scowly little Grinch on your own dash. That way he can gaze out the windshield with all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile at the holiday cheer in your town.