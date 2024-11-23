What Engine Was In The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift Mustang?

American producer and car fanatic Craig Lieberman was the automotive technical advisor in the first The Fast and The Furious (2001) movie and the sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). His orange Toyota Supra was used in the first film. Since then, he's been an unofficial historian, documenting the facts on the cars built for these movies. In March 2020, Lieberman posted an interview with GT-R guru Sean Morris for his YouTube channel.

In this video, Morris sets the record straight on what went into building the Tokyo Drift 1967 Ford Mustang fastback hero car. More than a handful of 1967 and 1968 Mustang fastbacks were used for the film, with the estimated number being "six or seven." On a big-budget film, it is common to have one pristine hero vehicle for primarily photography and several identical copies to be used for the stunts.

Morris built the Tokyo Drift Mustang fastback with a single turbocharged RB26 straight-six engine bolted to an RB25 five-speed manual transmission, funneling the power to a nine-inch Ford rear differential. The suspension was set up for drifting and was fitted with 19-inch Volk Racing GT-7 wheels. Meanwhile, the other Mustangs used to drift and crash on camera were powered by Ford V8 engines. Part of the Hollywood magic in the engine bay was mounting the turbocharger high and at the front to give the audience a better view.

