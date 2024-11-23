Every Helicopter Made By Kawasaki (And What They're Used For)

Ever since Shozo Kawasaki opened the Kawasaki Tsukiji Shipyard in Tokyo, Japan in 1878, the company has grown to become one of the leaders in the world of transportation. From motorcycles to aircraft, Kawasaki operates in a variety of markets. The organization started by manufacturing cargo-passenger ships before eventually successfully trying its hand at building submarines beginning in 1906. From the 1910s to the 1950s, Kawasaki continued its rapid expansion into other areas of manufacturing by building locomotives, airplanes, automobiles, and so much more.

In 1952, Kawasaki carved out a niche for itself when it started producing helicopters. Though Japanese aircraft manufacturing struggled to regain its footing after the Treaty of Peace with Japan took effect post-World War II, Kawasaki was able to buck the trend by signing an agreement with Bell Aircraft Corporation (now Bell Helicopter Textron) to build helicopters for the U.S. company. Thus, the Kawasaki-Bell 47D-1 helicopter was born, marking the completion of the first helicopter built in Japan.

70 years later, Kawasaki is still one of the world leaders in helicopter production. The company currently offers four helicopter models: the BK117 Helicopter (often used for emergency services), the MCH/CH-101 Helicopter (which assists military operations with minesweeping), and the CH-471J/JA transport helicopter, as well as the OH-1 observation helicopter (both used for military defense purposes).

