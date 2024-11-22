5 Smart Jump Ropes That Will Level Up Your Workout
Whether you're a dancer, athlete, or CrossFit die-hard, you've probably implemented jumping rope into your training. It's a warmup you can pick up almost anywhere and is easy to learn yet has an abundance of hard-to-ignore health benefits, from burning calories to increasing agility to improving coordination. Some studies even show that it may build bone density. But as working out gets more gadget-oriented, you can have a more productive workout by switching to a smart jump rope.
A smart jump rope connects to an app on your phone, making it easier to track workouts and reach goals you've set for yourself. They also have a lot of extra features that a traditional jump rope doesn't, making them more fun and impactful to use while you're warming up. We've compiled a list of some of the most useful smart jump ropes that will elevate your training and keep you motivated so you can pick one that's right for your specific goals and workout style.
RENPHO Smart Jump Rope
RENPHO smart jump ropes are exactly what you need to set goals and reach them. The highly functional jump rope connects to the easy-to-follow RENPHO Health app that tracks and analyzes each workout, including trapping skip numbers, calories burned, and even your performance. You can set your personal jump targets as well as how long you hope to jump rope and how many times per week. Or you can simply just let the app count the jumps for you so you are free to focus on your breathing or favorite TV show. The app allows you to connect other Renpho devices as well, like their treadmill, so you can get cumulated data from all your fitness activities.
Another reason the $19.99 Renpho smart jump rope is one of our favorites is its versatility. You can easily adjust the length of the jump rope as well as select from three jumping modes: Free jump, timed countdown, and numbered countdown. It's also lightweight, comfortable to hold, and has an LCD display that shows critical data, so it's a great jump rope for anybody looking to easily track their progress and feel accomplished regardless of their skill level.
Tangram Factory SmartRope
The $79.95 price tag of this sleek and sophisticated smart jump rope may definitely scare some people away. Regular jump ropes can be found for less than $10 so what's with the massive price jump? The Tangram Factory SmartRope has a focus on quality and aesthetics. The smooth, modern handles rotate and prevent you from slipping when you get sweaty. The plastic rope is durable and feels like it can take years of daily jump roping without issue, making it great for tougher workouts or taking it with you for easy workouts on the go.
On the smart side, the Tangram Factory rope pairs with an app called Smart Gym, which tracks your jumping, burnt calories, and workout times. Smart Gym also syncs to a variety of other apps and their devices, including Google Fit and Apple HealthKit, making it even easier to track all types of workouts and reach fitness goals. Another cool component of the Smart Gym mobile app is that you can unlock awards for your progress or compare progress to friends using the app. It's an extra boost of motivation — if the high price tag isn't enough to make you want to use it more.
Handio smart jump rope
If you want a smart jump rope at a smart price, the Handio smart jump rope is currently $14.99 on Amazon — without the guilt of a big purchase you'll feel much lighter while you're exercising, like you're floating on air. In all seriousness, the Handio has a focus on comfort and durability. The non-slip handle has soft foam padding that helps you keep a consistent and comfortable grip as you jump for long durations. The steel rope is protected by a PVC sheathing, has an adjustable length, and has built-in ball bearings to make the rope's movement "fast and stable" while avoiding twisting.
The price point does come with a few setbacks, of course. The Handio smart jump rope doesn't have an app so you can't track progress throughout time. But it does have a built-in HD LED display so you can fill out your weight and select a few workout options. This smart jump rope is pretty straightforward, tracking the amount of skips and the calories burned during each session. If you just don't want to count your jumps but don't need a bunch of fancy extras, the Handio smart jump rope definitely gets the job done.
Te-Rich Weighted Jump Rope
The simple yet high-quality Te-Rich jump rope is another low-cost smart rope that doesn't have an app to connect to but has everything you need for a quick, effective workout within the rope itself. At $16.99, don't expect a lot of high-tech features, rewards, or multiple settings like some of the other smart ropes in this list. But we chose the Te-Rich jump rope because of all the features packed into the product itself.
First, the LCD screen on the handles keeps track of your jumps as well as calories burned. That's sadly it for the "smart" portion of the rope but when combined with everything else, this is definitely a great pick for hardcore fitness gurus who just want results. The Te-Rich jump rope has weighted handles to burn calories faster, an adjustable rope length, ball bearings for a smooth jump, and a heavy rope made of PVC material to eliminate bending. Even cooler, there is a ropeless option that makes jumping rope easier and lower-impact, as well as optimal for tighter spaces.
WMM Rope Skipping Hopper Game
Looking for something a bit different to add to your jump rope routine? This smart jump rope machine by WMM will definitely shake up your cardio while making it feel a bit more like a game. Remember Skip It — and the bruises it left on your ankles? Here's a less violent alternative that will evoke some nostalgia. This smart jump rope machine has a motorized skip ball that makes a rubber rope gently swing around at various speeds. There are 10 levels to choose from, which can be selected and changed with a remote control. Just like Skip It, this workout toy will keep track of your jumps with a displayed counter so you can try to beat your record or even compete with friends.
One review on Amazon reads as such: "This jump rope machine is pretty popular with my family. It is pretty easy to use and a nice way to get exercise in. My sister especially loves [how] it has helped her [improve] her jump rope skills."