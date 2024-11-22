5 Smart Jump Ropes That Will Level Up Your Workout

Whether you're a dancer, athlete, or CrossFit die-hard, you've probably implemented jumping rope into your training. It's a warmup you can pick up almost anywhere and is easy to learn yet has an abundance of hard-to-ignore health benefits, from burning calories to increasing agility to improving coordination. Some studies even show that it may build bone density. But as working out gets more gadget-oriented, you can have a more productive workout by switching to a smart jump rope.

A smart jump rope connects to an app on your phone, making it easier to track workouts and reach goals you've set for yourself. They also have a lot of extra features that a traditional jump rope doesn't, making them more fun and impactful to use while you're warming up. We've compiled a list of some of the most useful smart jump ropes that will elevate your training and keep you motivated so you can pick one that's right for your specific goals and workout style.