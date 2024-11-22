Honda Pilot Vs. Toyota Highlander: How Do These Popular SUVs Compare?

Two of the most ubiquitous crossover SUVs on the road have long been the Honda Pilot and the Toyota Highlander. Highlander strode onto the market in 2001, and the Pilot was introduced in model year 2003.

As of 2023, they both continued to be strong sellers — top 10, even. Toyota sold 171,289 Highlanders in 2023 and Honda sold 110,298 Pilots. J.D. Power ranked the Pilot that year as the No. 2 Best Upper Midsize SUV, based on a consumer satisfaction score of 84/100. The same year, the Highlander scored an 80.

What makes these crossovers so popular? They have seized on a successful formula. Both Toyota and Honda were early adopters of unibody construction for an SUV and both crossovers are midsized. Together, they offer a better ride and car-like handling than large, truck-based SUVs typically do. They're easier to park and more flexible for both city and rural driving, giving them nearly universal appeal. They even fit three rows of seating in a midsized package.

Now in their fourth generation, each vehicle has splashed out for a new edition for 2025: Honda's Black Edition of the Pilot and Toyota's Limited 25th edition of the Highlander -– one of the coolest special editions Toyota has built.

Overall, the Pilot offers six models in 2025, which were introduced in March of this year and have a starting MSRP of $40,200 for the base trim Sport. The 2025 Highlander offers 10 models — five of which are hybrids and five are gas-powered SUVs. The MSRP for the base gas model (the LE) starts at $39,520.

Toyota says the 2025 lineup should reach U.S. Toyota dealerships in November 2024. Let's look at some of the things that differentiate these two favorite SUVs.