How To Download The YouTube Web App On Your Mac

One might assume that since Safari is creating a web app, all of its functionality is tied to Apple's web browser. But here is a crucial difference. Unlike saving a web page shortcut, a web app works independently. So, if you've created a YouTube web app, your browsing records (such as history, cookies, and settings) are not carried over to the Safari browser.

Another crucial distinction is that you can rename the web app and apply an icon of your choice. In the case of YouTube, you can pick a custom icon if you don't like the default red version. In order to change preferences for the YouTube web app, follow these steps:

Open the YouTube web app from the dock or any system spot of your choice. Once the web app opens, tap YouTube in the menu bar in the top-left corner of the screen. In the drop-down menu, click on Settings. You will now see a dialog box where you can change the name, adjust the URL, change the app icon, and remove the navigation controls. From the same window, you can also fine-tune the privacy settings and navigate the extension behavior.

From a functional standpoint, the web app will feature its own independent toolbar, navigation buttons, and even an extensions menu if you are running macOS Sequoia. Moreover, a web app can send notifications, assuming the website on which it is based has permission to do so. If you've set YouTube as a web app and enabled notifications, you will get alerts such as new content drops, subscriber activity, comment responses, and more.

