How To Remove A Camera Lens Protector On An iPhone (Without Scratching The Glass)

These days, it's pretty common to get a lens protector in tandem with a screen display protector for your iPhone. With the its high price tag and repair costs, many iPhone owners prefer not taking any unnecessary risks. Designed to help protect your camera lens in an accidental impact, they either come as individual covers attached directly on each lens or a square that covers all of them altogether. Before attaching the protector, you would usually wipe down the surface with a microfiber cloth, use alcohol to sanitize it, and finish off with a sticky strip to make sure the lens is super clean. If you're unlucky, you might later find trapped dust particles ruining your shots. And it's possible that the lens protector could interfere with other iPhone functions.

Thankfully, removing the lens protector can be as easy as using your fingernail and pulling at its corners with an even pressure. When doing this, try to do it slowly and carefully to avoid leaving behind sticky residue. However, this isn't ideal for everyone, especially if you love getting your nails done and don't want to risk ruining them. If you need some extra help, here are some tips to help you remove lens screen protectors easily.