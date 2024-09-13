ESR Stash Stand Cases Offer Military-Grade Protection Without Sacrificing Fast MagSafe Charging Speeds
As the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories when it comes to Amazon sales, ESR should be at the top of your list when considering a new protective case for your iPhone. If you're worried that if you choose a brand because of its popularity and solid reputation, you may be limiting yourself to one specific type of case that might not be for you, you can rest assured that ESR has you covered. The brand offers not one, but three different types of its slim and sleek MagSafe Stash Stand Cases for the iPhone 16 — which not only protect your device, but include a seamlessly integrated stand so you can also keep your smartphone upright.
Whether you're looking for an ultra-tough case for extra protection, a cushy, soft case that's comfy to hold for long periods of time, or a hybrid case that combines the qualities of both, you'll find the perfect accessory to suit your needs in ESR's line of Stash Stand Cases. Not only that, but all three cases allow you to use lightning-fast MagSafe technology and charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max at least 30 minutes faster than comparable cases from other brands. When combined with the ESR Armorite Screen Protector, you'll have durable protection for your iPhone without sacrificing fast MagSafe charging speeds.
The Stash Stand allows you to choose the perfect viewing angle for your device
The innovative Stash Stand that's built into the back of the Classic Hybrid Case, Cloud Soft Case, and Cyber Tough Case is ultra-thin — preserving the sleek design of ESR's stylish cases. You can adjust the stand between 15 degrees and 85 degrees, allowing you to choose the perfect viewing angle for any application, including video calls, streaming, gaming, or browsing. The stand is also located in an ideal part of the case that allows for unrestricted phone use while attached to any MagSafe accessories.
The slim design of the cases doesn't mean that the MagSafe has a weaker grip. Both the Classic Hybrid Case and Cyber Tough Case are equipped with a powerful 1,500 g magnetic lock that is more than double the strength of Apple's official MagSafe cases. The 1,400 g magnetic lock of the Cloud Soft Case is twice the strength of Apple cases, giving you a firmly secure grip despite its cushy, comfortable texture.
ESR's Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand offers both comfort and protection
The ESR Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand offers the brand's original slim profile while giving you solid protection that combines shock-absorbing Air Guard corners and a 1.2-millimeter raised screen edge. It's more than triple the military-grade standard for protection and is engineered to endure drops from heights up to 11 feet. The 0.7-millimeter raised camera guard is seamlessly built into the Stash Stand, so you keep on using MagSafe chargers, power banks, and other MagSafe accessories while using the stand to prop up your iPhone.
Even with ESR's award-winning Stash Stand built in, the back of the Classic Hybrid Case is just 1.6 millimeters thick, which is thin enough to provide ultra-fast MagSage charging speeds. The case itself is protected by an acrylic-PC blend that enhances durability while also providing excellent scratch resistance. Even the look of your phone will be protected, as the surrounding edges of the case are constructed of high-quality TPU that resists unsightly yellowing. The Classic Hybrid Case is available in a crystal-clear option, as well as five other color options.
The ESR Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand feels luxurious, but is built tough
If you prefer a case that has a more delicate feel to it, the ESR Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand provides an exceptionally soft touch that's crafted from premium liquid silicone. Don't assume that just because it's soft, it's any less tough, though — the Cloud Soft Case is designed with a five-layer structure that allows it to withstand drops from a height of 11 feet — exceeding the military-grade standard by threefold. Plus, an inner microfiber layer protects your iPhone from scratches when attaching and removing the case, while a pre-applied anti-static spray will prevent dust from accumulating and makes your device easier to clean.
The Cloud Soft Case also includes the brand's award-winning Stash Stand, which serves as a camera guard and allows you to use MagSafe accessories while protecting your phone and keeping it upright. The back of the case is only 2.1 millimeters thick and preserves rapid MagSafe charging speeds. The ESR Cloud Soft Case also comes in five colorful designs to match its more casual, comfy vibe.
ESR's Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand exceeds military-grade standards
For those with a more rugged lifestyle who want the ultimate in drop protection when it comes to their smartphones, ESR offers the Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand. The case sports a groundbreaking three-layer design that includes a robust PC backing, a flexible TPE soft shell, and an inner PORON lining. When combined, this innovative layout delivers astounding protection that is seven times that of military-grade standards, which means it can easily endure drops from a height of up to 23 feet.
Of course, the Cyber Tough Case comes with a Stash Stand that also works as a camera guard and allows you to prop up your device to use it for video calls, streaming, and other applications — all while continually using MagSafe accessories with no disruption. The ESR Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand comes in eight different colors, including green, blue, and purple.
The ESR Armorite Screen Protector provides superior protection for your iPhone
You'll also want to provide additional safeguarding for your iPhone's delicate display, which is why ESR has designed its Armorite Screen Protector to provide ultimate protection that's also easy to apply. The ESR Armorite Screen Protector offers military-grade drop protection and is crafted from exceptionally-strong 9H glass that's fortified with an industry-leading triple-strengthening process that allows it to withstand 110 pounds of edge pressure.
Despite being impressively tough, ESR provides an effortless fit with its screen protector. Thanks to the brand's innovative UltraFit Tray, installing the protector is a breeze — simply place your iPhone in the tray and pull the tab for a perfect alignment. The protector even includes automatic dust removal, and is easier to use than ever.
Keep your AirPods safe with ESR's stylish and sturdy cases
In addition to cases and screen protectors for the new iPhone 16 series, ESR also offers a range of protective solutions for Apple's newest AirPods 4. The Cyber FlickLock Case (HaloLock) combines strong magnets and an internal latch to securely close the lid, allowing for effortless one-handed operation, while the Orbit Hybrid Case (HaloLock) provides powerful drop protection with its 1,100 g magnetic lock lid.
ESR offers MagSafe-ready Stash Stand Cases to perfectly suit your needs
Since its founding in 2009, ESR has built a user base of over 100 million people worldwide. With cases as protective and useful as its Stash Stand lineup, it's no wonder ESR has become a leading brand for mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. If you're looking for a sleek design and slim back that's also durable and doesn't sacrifice fast MagSafe charging speeds, upgrade your case today. With ESR's Classic Hybrid Case, Cloud Soft Case, and Cyber Tough Case, you'll find the right MagSafe case that perfectly fits your style and needs. Just don't forget to also keep your display safe with the military-grade ESR Armorite Screen Protector!