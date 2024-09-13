ESR Stash Stand Cases Offer Military-Grade Protection Without Sacrificing Fast MagSafe Charging Speeds

As the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories when it comes to Amazon sales, ESR should be at the top of your list when considering a new protective case for your iPhone. If you're worried that if you choose a brand because of its popularity and solid reputation, you may be limiting yourself to one specific type of case that might not be for you, you can rest assured that ESR has you covered. The brand offers not one, but three different types of its slim and sleek MagSafe Stash Stand Cases for the iPhone 16 — which not only protect your device, but include a seamlessly integrated stand so you can also keep your smartphone upright.

Advertisement

Whether you're looking for an ultra-tough case for extra protection, a cushy, soft case that's comfy to hold for long periods of time, or a hybrid case that combines the qualities of both, you'll find the perfect accessory to suit your needs in ESR's line of Stash Stand Cases. Not only that, but all three cases allow you to use lightning-fast MagSafe technology and charge an iPhone 15 Pro Max at least 30 minutes faster than comparable cases from other brands. When combined with the ESR Armorite Screen Protector, you'll have durable protection for your iPhone without sacrificing fast MagSafe charging speeds.