What Are Chevy 5-Window Pickup Trucks And Which Years Were They Made?

The short answer of why it's called a "Chevy 5-window" is because the pickup truck's cab has five windows, not including the windshield. The 3100 series debuted in 1947 as part of Chevrolet's Advanced Design series for its half-ton, three-quarter ton and one-ton trucks. This was the first major redesign for the automaker after World War II. At the time, General Motors realized that pickup trucks weren't exclusive to farms and business fleets anymore. In addition, World War II saw a dramatic increase in women joining the workforce to support the war effort, so Rosie the Riveter could also drive a pickup truck.

This new design language focused on comfort and safety, offering a wider cab with more headroom and legroom. The standard Chevrolet 3100 series pickup truck had only one rear window. The 5-window configuration was an option called the Deluxe Cab, marketed as featuring "Nu-Vue Rear-Corner Windows" built with a new type of safety glass.

The benefit of having these additional curved rear windows contoured with the cab was that they helped eliminate blind spots by allowing the driver to see the rear corners of the truck when looking over their shoulder.