What Are Chevy 5-Window Pickup Trucks And Which Years Were They Made?
If you've ever attended a local car show, watched Mecum Auctions on TV, or shopped at any business with a rural Americana theme, chances are you'll see a Chevy 5-window pickup truck parked in the background. Built from 1947 to early 1955, the Chevy 3100 series pickup truck is a utility vehicle with a signature curvy silhouette that has become an iconic example of post-war automotive design.
Since the end of its production life, these Chevrolet bow-tie branded workhorses have become a popular vessel for aftermarket modifications in nearly every subculture of the automotive community. From low riders and traditional hot rods to six-figure bespoke restomods, the Chevy 3100 pickup truck's endearing curves and stoic presence encourage an artisanal flare. These trucks look good no matter the condition, whether under a spotlight dripping with chrome and metallic flake paint or slowly rusting away on a cornfield in Iowa. The truck's design is as symbolic of the American lifestyle as a bald eagle perched on top of a double quarter-pounder with cheese.
Why do they call it a Chevy 5-window pickup truck?
The short answer of why it's called a "Chevy 5-window" is because the pickup truck's cab has five windows, not including the windshield. The 3100 series debuted in 1947 as part of Chevrolet's Advanced Design series for its half-ton, three-quarter ton and one-ton trucks. This was the first major redesign for the automaker after World War II. At the time, General Motors realized that pickup trucks weren't exclusive to farms and business fleets anymore. In addition, World War II saw a dramatic increase in women joining the workforce to support the war effort, so Rosie the Riveter could also drive a pickup truck.
This new design language focused on comfort and safety, offering a wider cab with more headroom and legroom. The standard Chevrolet 3100 series pickup truck had only one rear window. The 5-window configuration was an option called the Deluxe Cab, marketed as featuring "Nu-Vue Rear-Corner Windows" built with a new type of safety glass.
The benefit of having these additional curved rear windows contoured with the cab was that they helped eliminate blind spots by allowing the driver to see the rear corners of the truck when looking over their shoulder.
The charm of an old pickup truck
Nearly 80 years after its debut, the Chevy 5-window pickup truck is still highly sought after and admired by car enthusiasts and collectors. As modern trucks dive further into the dual role of user-friendly work truck and family SUV, older, classic pickup trucks like the 3100 series and square-body Chevys from 1973-1987 have garnered a rustic appeal with those who want to keep on truckin' the old fashion way.
They say old trucks never die; they just wait for new parts. Generally, old trucks are simple, rugged, and easy to maintain compared to modern counterparts with more tech in their dashboards than the Apollo 11 command module. Like any other vintage vehicle, old pickup trucks inspire unique rose-tinted daydreams, consisting of spring-loaded bench seats and three-speed column shifters. They can't build them like they used to, but thankfully you can still drive a restored, preserved, or heavily modified example and indulge in the nostalgia.