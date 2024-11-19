Why Do Some Apple MacBook Chargers Turn Yellow? Here's What We Know

Apple has been around for decades, building its reputation over time as one of the premier names in the technology world. The brand has specialized in everything from home computers to phones since its launch, cultivating a fanbase that is ready and willing to give any and all of its innovations a try. Naturally, among these ever-evolving offerings is Apple's line of laptops, known as MacBooks, which took the tech world by storm with their 2006 introduction and have remained in the headlines with each passing iteration.

From the original models to recent takes like the 2024 release, the MacBook Air M3, MacBooks aren't too difficult to figure out. Apple makes them pretty user-friendly, mitigating that annoying period of struggling to do even the most basic of things with it. Still, there are some questions that arise now and again. Alongside common queries like whether a MacBook is a good idea for college or if one is worth the monetary investment at all, there are some more out-there ones to answer. For instance, why do some Apple MacBook chargers go from white to yellow after extended use? If you or someone you know has a yellowed MacBook charger, you should know that there are a few likely reasons for this odd change, ranging from heat, to age, to the oils from your hands.

