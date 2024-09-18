Should You Get A MacBook For College? 3 Things To Consider

If you've determined that you need a MacBook and don't just want any model, the next step is to consider whether it's right for your field of study. Unfortunately, there are still some software and programs you may need for your major that are yet to be optimized for macOS. This can be a major issue, especially if you're a STEM student.

For instance, if you're a computer science major, and your program involves a lot of programming. For example, in my particular program we started with C, and my college restricted us to coding on a program called Dev C++ only, which isn't available on macOS. While a simple alternative was to use an IDE available on macOS like VS Code, you may not always find alternatives for college-specific programs.

In such situations, unless you have a spare Windows PC around, the only option you will be left with is to dual-boot, which is essentially the process of running Windows on your MacBook. While this would allow you to run Windows-exclusive software on your Mac with ease and then switch to macOS when you're done, it may affect your Mac's performance. So, before you purchase a Mac in a program that needs PC programs, decide if you're comfortable dual-booting.

If neither is an option, check if your college provides access to Windows PCs on campus. Ultimately, you need to evaluate the software your program will potentially require. While it shouldn't be too much of an issue if your program requires one or two window-specific programs, constantly looking for alternate options could outweigh the benefits of using a Mac.