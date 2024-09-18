Should You Get A MacBook For College? 3 Things To Consider
One tech gadget that every student can likely benefit from is a laptop. Regardless of whatever degree you're pursuing, you'll probably need a laptop to write essays, attend online classes, and submit assignments through submission portals like Google Classroom and Canvas.
For many students, the MacBook is a popular choice — myself included. After all, it's hard to resist the appeal of that perfect study aesthetic: a MacBook, coursebooks, and a iced latte in a cozy café or library. While a MacBook might seem like the ideal companion for college, it may not be the best fit for you. Unfortunately, many students realize this too late and end up regretting purchasing a MacBook in place of a PC that would suit their needs better.
So, if you are gearing up for the new academic year and considering purchasing a MacBook, here are a few questions you may want to ask yourself, as well as a few factors you should consider before paying a visit to the Apple Store.
Do You Actually Need a MacBook?
One of the most important questions you should ask yourself is whether you "want" a MacBook for your academics or you "need" it. Remember, there's a huge difference between the two! With college tuition expensive worldwide, most students are on the lookout for a device that's affordably-priced and long-lasting. While MacBooks are generally durable when treated right, they don't necessarily fall within the budget-friendly category.
Take a while to think about the tasks you'll be performing on your laptop. Could you do these tasks just as easily on another laptop? For example, if you're in an engineering program with plans to go into app development, a MacBook could be beneficial in the long run as you may decide to develop iOS apps. If portability is important and you plan on working on the go, a MacBook's lightweight design might be the right fit for you.
However, if all you plan on doing is writing an essay or attending a Zoom meeting every once in a while, it's likely not worth spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars getting a MacBook. Google Chromebooks are equipped with great features that should meet all your basic student needs, and are among the best laptops you can get without emptying your bank account.
Would a MacBook Be Right for Your Program?
If you've determined that you need a MacBook and don't just want any model, the next step is to consider whether it's right for your field of study. Unfortunately, there are still some software and programs you may need for your major that are yet to be optimized for macOS. This can be a major issue, especially if you're a STEM student.
For instance, if you're a computer science major, and your program involves a lot of programming. For example, in my particular program we started with C, and my college restricted us to coding on a program called Dev C++ only, which isn't available on macOS. While a simple alternative was to use an IDE available on macOS like VS Code, you may not always find alternatives for college-specific programs.
In such situations, unless you have a spare Windows PC around, the only option you will be left with is to dual-boot, which is essentially the process of running Windows on your MacBook. While this would allow you to run Windows-exclusive software on your Mac with ease and then switch to macOS when you're done, it may affect your Mac's performance. So, before you purchase a Mac in a program that needs PC programs, decide if you're comfortable dual-booting.
If neither is an option, check if your college provides access to Windows PCs on campus. Ultimately, you need to evaluate the software your program will potentially require. While it shouldn't be too much of an issue if your program requires one or two window-specific programs, constantly looking for alternate options could outweigh the benefits of using a Mac.
Would a MacBook Be the Right Choice for You?
If a MacBook is compatible with the college program you're opting for, the final thing to consider is if it's the right choice for you. While Apple products can be used separately, they truly shine when used together. One of the main reasons I chose a MacBook, despite being a STEM major, was because I already owned an iPhone, iPad, and AirPods.
Even if you own just an iPhone or iPad, you'll be able to take advantage of continuity features like AirDrop and Universal Clipboard — two features that I can't imagine living without now. The ease of copying a paragraph on my MacBook, and then pasting it into my digital notebook on my iPad is unmatched. These features may seem minor, but they've impacted my productivity by tenfolds. So, if a MacBook meets your academic needs, I'd recommend it if you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem.
Another important consideration is your interests outside of academics. For example, if you enjoy gaming, it's worth noting that while Apple has made strides in improving the gaming experience on MacBooks, it's still not on par with PCs or gaming laptops. A PC could easily meet both your educational and gaming needs, so it may be a better option for you.
While MacBooks are great investments, they do lean towards the pricier end. While a MacBook might be worth the cost for some, it may not be necessarily for you. Before you hastily get one, make sure to take all the factors I've mentioned above into account. A good laptop can last for years, but you need to ensure it suits your needs. Otherwise, you may end up with a spare laptop, wasted money, and a lot of regret.