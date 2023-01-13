The Reason Why Apple Charging Cables Break So Often

When you get right down to brass tacks — an electrical plug's prongs, that is — charging cables not only tether a phone to the nearest wall socket but handcuff the on-the-go end user as well. And when those octopean cables fray all too quickly, as has been the knock on Apple's power cords for some time now, the whole business tends to wear down the nerves of even the most die-hard Apple eaters.

So why does a company long-known for its meticulous attention to detail skimp on the one thing that supplies the go-go juice to its most precious iProduct? There are two reasons, actually: one is sure to anger the legion of Apple adherents, while the other should supplicate them because it emphasizes being more eco-friendly. Way to balance the scales, Apple.

A video released by Apple Explained says that in the mid aughts, the Apple design team ultimately felt that the ribbed strain reliefs that helped with stability and longevity cables were ugly. The video noted, "Apple's engineering team knew the cable would suffer from higher failure rates, but the change was implemented regardless."