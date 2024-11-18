What Are Canards And Why Do Some Fighter Jets Have Them?

For the most part, fixed-wing aircraft have the same configuration, but there's a type of plane that incorporates something different: Canards. A canard is a wing that is fixed before the main wings, and they've been around since the beginning of air travel. Canards were one of many experimental features that came and went repeatedly over the years, but modern fighters are featuring them more and more these days, which is a change from what was built in the last century.

Advertisement

Canards are used for a variety of purposes, and there are positive aspects to using them as well as negative ones. The term comes from the 1906' Santos-Dumont 14-bis, though the Wright Flyer, which flew three years earlier also featured canards. Planes with canards have better control over the main wing's airflow while reducing its loading. Additionally, canards can improve an aircraft's maneuverability and reduce the possibility of stalling. A negative aspect of canards revolves around an aircraft's aerodynamic characteristics, particularly at high speeds, so there are tradeoffs, especially when the canards are of a static design.

As technology progressed, canards fell out of fashion in aircraft design, but they've returned over the past few decades. This is due to a number of factors, including the ability to mechanically extend and retract canards for improved flight maneuverability. Modern fighters are incorporating canards more often in the 21st century because the technology to use them more effectively has proven their worth in more modern fighters like the Eurofighter Typhoon, Chengdu J-20, the Sukhoi Su-47 Berkut, and many more.

Advertisement