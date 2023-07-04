Su-47: The Coolest Fighter Jet Russia Didn't Build

In the early-1980s, the Soviet Union commissioned one of the most ambitious fighter jet designs ever. Initially known as the Su-37 Berkut, which translates to "Golden Eagle," the aircraft would later be designated the Su-47. The Su-47 was one of only a small handful of jets ever constructed with forward-swept wings, another prominent example being the X-29 from American manufacturer Grumman, which was tested by NASA and the U.S. Air Force.

The unique forward swept wing design was worth investing in because of multiple perceived benefits including increased low-speed maneuverability and shorter takeoff distances, useful if deployed from an aircraft carrier. In particular, direction changes during high angles of attack or extremely low-altitude flying could be executed with confidence and stability.

Since development coincided with the fall of the Soviet Union and its economy, financial support for the project by the Russian government was largely withdrawn in favor of more practical expenditures. As such, the pace of progress was slow but finally in September 1997, the first test flight was undertaken. During trials, the Su-47 demonstrated a maximum cruising speed of 1,800 kilometers per hour — not overly impressive for a twin-engine fighter jet, but high terminal velocities clearly were never the Su-47's intended purpose.

[Featured image by Dmitry Pichugin via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | GFDL 1.2]