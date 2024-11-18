How To Delete Bookmarks On iPhone (And What To Do If It's Not Working)

Adding bookmarks on your iPhone is a convenient way to keep your favorite websites easily accessible. Whether it's your go-to news site, a shopping page, or a work-related resource, bookmarks allow you to get to these pages with just a tap. However, over time, as you accumulate more bookmarks, your collection can become cluttered. This can make it harder to find the bookmarks you actually use, and in such cases, you may need to delete bookmarks that are no longer relevant to keep things organized and, more importantly, make room for new ones.

Fortunately, deleting bookmarks on your iPhone is simple, whether they're stored within Safari's Bookmarks menu or saved directly to your home screen for quick access. In this article, we'll guide you through the steps to remove unwanted bookmarks from your iPhone and provide tips on what to do if the removal process doesn't go as expected. Let's dive in!