6 Apps For Customizing Your iPhone Home Screen

Need a wallpaper for your iPhone but don't want to go through the hassle of searching for portrait photos on Pinterest? Then, check out Wallcraft. This app is a hub of hundreds of wallpapers, ranging from nature-themed to anime drawings. The app matches the user's age, so you're sure to only see content that's appropriate for you. Another fancy thing about Wallcraft is that when you open a wallpaper, it also provides you with several hundreds of similarly styled and themed wallpapers. For instance, when you tap on a wallpaper of a beach at sunset, you also get multiple other beach wallpapers that match the vibe and aesthetic of the first one. This means you won't spend ages looking for a wallpaper of your chosen style — you can just pick any of the suggestions.

If you're unsure how a wallpaper would look on your lock screen and home screen, there's a preview tool you can use to do so. Wallcraft also lets you add wallpapers to your favorites if you don't want to download them to your phone yet. Speaking of downloading, when you download the wallpaper, you can choose between portrait-adapted or the original size. You can even share the wallpaper via email, save it to Pinterest, and add it to a new quick note as well.

But while Wallcraft is a great app for replacing your boring default iPhone wallpapers, one thing that can be quite annoying about it is its full-screen ads that play anywhere between five and 30 seconds every time you open a new wallpaper. You also need to watch an ad when downloading the wallpaper. To get rid of these pesky interruptions, you need to upgrade to the premium version.