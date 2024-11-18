Ring Home Vs. Away Modes: What's The Difference And How To Enable Them

When you enable Home mode on your Ring alarm, it arms the system, but only the exterior devices, and not the ones located inside. Alarm systems like Ring can feature not only cameras, but also several sensors, which detect if a door or window is opened. While Ring features several differently sized Alarm Security Kits, even the smallest, the 5-piece, comes equipped with a motion detector. These motion detectors can be placed throughout the home and can pick up movement, such as a person walking through the space.

When you select Home mode, you're telling Ring you want the external devices and sensors armed to detect anyone trying to enter the home or building from outside. Home mode will ignore interior devices like motion detectors to help prevent you from accidently triggering your own alarm. You would only want to enable this mode if you were going to remain inside and wouldn't be using any of the monitored entrances or exists. Unfortunately, this setting may not help you in terms of privacy, as Ring employees' camera-peeping shows the terrifying downside of home security tech.

The Away mode allows you to arm all your devices inside and out for when you plan on being away from the house or office. This means that motion detectors can trigger the alarm and devices like indoor cameras can begin to record following an alarm (if the setting is enabled).

