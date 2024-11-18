The Terrifying Accident That Decommissioned The USS Chopper

Sometimes, a navy vessel that's severely damaged cannot be repaired and the only solution is to send it to a watery gravy, so it's scuttled and sent to the briny deep. The USS Chopper (SS-342) was a Balao-class diesel-powered submarine operated by the U.S. Navy until it suffered a serious accident.

Commissioned on May 25, 1945, the sub remained in service for over two decades. Like other subs in the U.S. Navy's sizable fleet, the Chopper performed admirably, taking part in various exercises, acting as a target vessel to assist in the training of gun crews aboard surface ships, and more.

There wasn't anything particularly special about the Chopper, but the incident that ended its service is certainly a memorable affair. The accident occurred in 1969, and it was such a chaotic and dangerous mess that nearly everyone serving aboard the vessel almost died. Fortunately, the Chopper survived this near-death incident, though the damage was so severe it led to its decommissioning. Chopper was put out of service later that year, and not long after she was stricken from the inventory, met its end off the coast of North Carolina.

