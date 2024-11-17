How Much HP Does A Cummins 4BT Have, And How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?

If you're searching for information about the Cummins 4BT diesel engine and how it differs from the 6BT, you likely fall into one of three camps. Camp one enjoys reading about obscure diesel engines. Camp two discovered the Cummins 4BT diesel by coming into the possession of a vehicle with one under the hood. Camp three is looking to power an off-road vehicle, with enough torque to crawl over rough terrain at low speeds (the 4BT is a great engine to put in a Jeep Wrangler).

Cummins 4BT diesel engines built prior to 1998 made 105 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. Those made after 1998 are known as 4BTA Cummins engines. Thanks to upgrades present in the 4BTA, horsepower ratings for the newer engines jumped to 170 and torque values climbed to 420 lb-ft. While those are the standard ratings for the four-cylinder Cummins 4BT and 4BTA, some variations are found among providers.