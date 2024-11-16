What Is A 'Suicide Shifter' On A Motorcycle, And Are They Safe To Use?

A "suicide shifter," or "suicide clutch," is a slang term for a foot-operated clutch pedal with a hand-operated gear shifter on a motorcycle. It operates similarly to a manual transmission on a car or truck. The rider has to engage the clutch pedal using their left foot and change gears using a lever mounted next to the gas tank, or on the left side of the engine. This method of riding a motorbike was first introduced by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle in 1915 to operate its then-new three-speed transmission.

However, adding the word "suicide" to something prompts people to presume it's dangerous. The answer to whether or not suicide shifter motorcycles are safe is subjective because it depends on the rider's skill and confidence. However, this style is considered "old school," so riding a motorcycle with a foot-clutch pedal and hand-shift today is like smoking hand-rolled cigarettes, carrying a single-action revolver, or listening to music exclusively on vinyl. It requires dedication and a lot of muscle memory.

For comparison, modern motorcycles with manual transmissions utilize a handheld clutch lever and foot-operated shifter to change gears. This method allows riders to always keep both hands on the handlebar when in motion. Motorcycles with a semi-automatic transmission also enable riders to change gears without worrying about engaging the clutch at all. A motorcycle with an automatic transmission, or continuously variable transmission (CVT), requires throttle input from the rider without physically changing gears.

