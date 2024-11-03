The Incredible Story Behind The Harley-Davidson Tsunami Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson Museum curator Kristen Jones told Smithsonian.com that the container's journey from the Miyagi Prefecture to British Columbia took more than a year, and company staff tracked down the bike's owner, 29-year old Ikuo Yokoyama, via its Vehicle Identification Number. At first, Harley offered to restore the Softail, but experts realized that nearly all of it was beyond salvation.

Representatives then offered to replace it with a new one, but Yokoyama declined, telling them he "didn't want to be a tall blade of grass among a shorter lawn," according to the Smithsonian. Jones relayed that he declined in an effort to remain mindful of how much he and others had suffered from the tsunami. "He lost pretty much everything, too," she said. "Members of his family, all of his possessions. But he felt humbled and didn't want to be treated specially." He requested that the bike be displayed as a tribute to the lives lost in the tragedy, and an exhibit for it was built at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

"We're truly humbled to display Mr. Yokoyama's motorcycle," museum Vice-President Bill Davidson told Motorcycle Cruiser. "This motorcycle has an amazing story to tell, and we are honored to be able to share it.

