How To Change The Keyboard Color On An MSI Laptop

Gaming laptops allow players to take their battle stations with them just about anywhere. These laptops often focus on graphics, capabilities, and features that mimic the full PC experience on a smaller device. For this reason, gaming laptops have largely been focused on recreating that experience, with the best gaming laptops offering high-end GPUs, plenty of storage for AAA game files, 4K displays, and plenty of ports.

Another feature that should never be overlooked is the keyboard. This is an important component of a traditional PC setup, with gamers preferring ultra-responsive keys, customizable key mapping, and comfort for long gaming sessions. Another aspect of gaming keyboards that has become a staple in all the top models is backlit designs. One gaming laptop brand that includes backlighting as a major part of its keyboard design is MSI.

MSI's gaming laptops include RBG lighting — which means LED lights that combine red, green, and blue to create a wide variety of colors — and translucent keycaps on the most-used keys (WASD, arrows, the power button) so players can see them easier, no matter what the lighting is like in their gaming room. Is your MSI laptop's keyboard color not turning on, or you can't figure out how to change it? Here's how to set it up and start grinding.

