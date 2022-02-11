Corsair K70 RGB PRO Keyboard Serves Up 'Tournament-Grade' Features

Corsair today announced a follow-up to its K70 RGB keyboard with the release of the K70 RGB PRO. At first blush, the two keyboards look similar to one another, but there are some key differences between the original K70 and its PRO variant. For starters, Corsair seems to be positioning this new keyboard as a good choice for competitive or even professional tournament gamers, as the "PRO" moniker suggests.

In fact, Corsair is even calling this a "tournament-grade" keyboard, but of course, that also suggests a fairly hefty price tag. Indeed, don't expect the K70 RGB PRO to come in at an inexpensive price point, as it costs well over $100. The keyboard also offers some degree of customization, as buyers get to choose from a variety of CHERRY MX switches for their keys. Don't let the colors fool you – this is no flashy toy with bright lights hiding low quality. This is the sort of keyboard you use when you mean business in heavy duty gaming.