What Is An Engine Diaper And What Are They Used For?

Getting an engine diaper attached to your car's engine isn't too strenuous. Probably the hardest part is the first step, which is to hoist your engine up and out of your car. If you don't have an engine hoist of your own, there are places you can rent one. Once it's secured and suspended, you can get your pad and diaper attached in no time at all.

1. Double-check to make sure the absorbent pad is in place at the diaper's bottom.

2. Scoop your engine from below with the diaper, pulling it up snugly to the bottom of the engine.

3. Secure the straps per the provided instructions. Typically, you'll fasten them to the engine using header mounting bolts.

4. Tighten the straps so that the diaper sits snugly against the engine. Take a look around to make sure the diaper and straps won't be in the way of any exhaust or moving components.

That's pretty much all it takes to put on an engine diaper. Some come with easy-release clips on the straps so that once it's on, you can remove the diaper without having to remove the mounting bolts every time. They're also designed to accommodate the lines that run from your engine to other parts of your car.

