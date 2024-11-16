Why Renault Discontinued The Twingo (And When It Might Return)

The Renault Twingo has long been the very embodiment of an ideal city car. It is small, fashionable, trendy, affordable, and extremely functional. The original Twingo was introduced in 1992 as a 3-door hatchback and gained traction with consumers for being adequately spacious, enjoyable to drive, easy to park, and highly maneuverable in tight city streets. And while that also means it's equally perfect for the winding backcountry roads, going up steep hills can be tough for the Twingo's small engine — which, of course, still doesn't detract from its legitimacy as a city car.

Renault introduced the second Twingo generation in 2007 with a new styling language but retained the 3-door hatchback form. However, the third-generation model released in 2014 finally saw the French automaker shift to a 5-door hatchback body style. The Twingo sadly didn't make it to America all this time, but those who were fortunate enough to legitimately lay claim to the funky little car held it dear.

You'd think that with its popularity, the Twingo would be a permanent fixture in Renault's lineup. But in the automotive industry, nothing is ever a given. And so, Renault discontinued the Twingo following the 2024 model year. Explaining why Renault discontinued the Twingo, a company spokesperson told electrive the Twingo was phased out because it had reached the end of its current life cycle. General Safety Regulation II (GSR II) targets set out by the European Union and a shake-up of the company's current model range were also factors in Renault's decision to stop Twingo production. Previously, Renault dropped the right-hand drive Twingo version from its UK line in 2019 due to slow sales and in an effort to streamline its lineup.

