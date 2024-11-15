Can You Download Netflix Movies And Shows On A Laptop?

Something you've likely experienced at least once is having nothing to watch during a long flight, a road trip, or when a sudden power outage hits. In such situations, even a solid pair of wireless earbuds and a playlist filled with your favorite tacks can only do so much. One of the best ways to keep your boredom at bay when you're without a reliable internet connection is to catch up on all the shows and movies you've been meaning to watch, but haven't had time to.

Advertisement

Thankfully, many streaming services, including Netflix, let you download content to your devices, so you can watch even when Wi-Fi or cellular data isn't an option. Unfortunately, if you prefer watching content on your laptop, downloading Netflix shows and movies may not be an option. Previously, you could download Netflix shows and movies on Windows laptops.

However, earlier this year, Netflix took a step back with its updated Windows app, and stripped away the option to download content. The updated app is a web-wrapped version instead of a standalone application. Although the update aimed to enhance user experience with live events, better streaming quality, and ad-supported plans, users worldwide expressed their disappointment at losing offline viewing support.

Advertisement

As for Mac users, they never had the option for offline downloads. Unlike Windows, macOS doesn't have a dedicated Netflix app, meaning Netflix is only accessible through browsers like Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. Without a Netflix app on macOS, there's no way to download content for offline viewing. Even running Windows on macOS won't help now. Strangely enough, the only laptops that still support Netflix downloads are Google Chromebooks. This raises the question: which other devices support Netflix downloads, and what options are there for offline streaming on a laptop?