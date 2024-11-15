5 Of The Most Popular Alternatives To Shopify You Can Use Right Now

Let's say you're starting at complete zero with your new business. You've got very few products to sell and little to no money to burn on building an online storefront. If you're looking to start exceptionally small, Shopify's scope and pricing might not work out for you. In such a case, the e-commerce widget, better known as Ecwid, can help you get some building blocks in place before you decide to scale things up.

Ecwid is the quintessential beginner's e-commerce platform. The base package is completely free, and the initial setup process is nice and simple. Ecwid can be used to create a simple website from scratch, though you can also use it to integrate a storefront into an existing content management system. Of course, the free package doesn't give you a lot of support, and if you make a storefront, you'll only get a single web page. There are paid packages for more advanced features like social media integrations, with prices starting at $15 per month.

Katherine Haan and Cassie Bottorff of Forbes gave Ecwid a 4.6 out of 5 score in their review, praising the free plan option and the platform's easy integrations with other platforms. They do caution, though, that there are some e-commerce situations where Ecwid's free package might fall short, such as making a more elaborate website with multiple pages.

